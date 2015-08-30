BERLIN Aug 30 Germany and a handful of other
European Union states cannot go on absorbing a disproportionate
share of refugees arriving in the bloc and other members must do
more, a government spokesman said on Sunday.
Germany expects the number of asylum seekers it receives to
quadruple to about 800,000 this year. Two state premiers said
over the weekend the total could even hit 1 million in 2015.
"Germany and a few other countries are by far ... those that
receive the most refugees," government spokesman Steffen Seibert
told a news conference. "With 28 European member states, that
cannot remain the case on a continuing basis. There will have to
be a fairer distribution of refugees, with more solidarity."
Some European governments have refused to take in refugees
and resisted EU proposals to agree a common plan to do more to
deal with the crisis, which is intensifying due to a surge in
migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa, Asia and the Middle
East.
Seibert said Europe needed a new approach as many member
states were no longer observing the EU's Dublin regulations,
which assign most asylum seekers to the first EU country they
enter until their application has been processed.
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday
Europe's existing policy for addressing the refugee crisis was
"a disgrace", adding: "Europe threatens to fail over this
scandalous handling" of the situation.
Germany is struggling to cope with the influx of refugees.
The country has witnessed over a hundred arson attacks on
asylum shelters. Last weekend, more than 30 police were injured
in clashes in the eastern town of Heidenau, near Dresden, when a
protest against a refugee shelter there got out of hand.
On Saturday, around 5,000 people marched peacefully in
Dresden in a show of support for refugees. The demonstration
came as some state politicians said the number of asylum seekers
arriving in Germany this year could surpass 800,000.
Hesse state premier Volker Bouffier said he expect around 1
million to arrive. Dietmar Woidke, state premier of Brandenburg,
agreed that was possible: "I'm ruling nothing out, including a
million," Woidke told the Tagesspiegel am Sonntag newspaper.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Heinrich)