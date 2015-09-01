(Adds Merkel quotes)
BERLIN, Sept 1 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday refugees should be distributed across the
European Union according to member states' ability to receive
them, as part of a strategy to cope with Europe's unprecedented
migration crisis.
"For those refugees who are being persecuted or have fled
war, there should be a fair distribution in Europe based on the
economic strength, productivity and the size of each country,"
Merkel said at a joint press conference with Spanish Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Merkel and Rajoy both said the European Commission should do
more to help resolve the crisis, including providing a list of
safe countries of origin so that it is easier to determine
whether migrants have valid claims of asylum.
"We agree that the Commission should define safe countries
of origin, that European countries should join forces to help
Italy and Greece open registration centres and that those who
have no right to stay go back to their countries of origin,"
said Merkel.
Rajoy said: "There are two things we must say clearly - the
European Commission must say, identify what are the safe
countries of origin ... and we need to work towards a certain
harmonisation in future."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers; Editing by
Peter Graff)