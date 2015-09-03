(Adds quotes)
BERNE, Sept 3 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday that the burden of taking on hundreds of
thousands of refugees could not fall on just a few European
countries and called for quotas to ensure a fair distribution of
those seeking asylum.
Speaking in the Swiss capital Berne, she also acknowledged
that Europe's so-called Dublin rules, which require migrants to
apply for asylum in the first European Union country they
arrive, were not working.
"The German government says the Dublin approach is not
working anymore, because so many refugees are arriving at our
external borders that we can't leave Italy or Greece alone to
deal with this task," she said at a news conference in Berne.
"At the same time, if we say that Italy and Greece can't be
left alone with this task, then neither can it be that three
countries, like Sweden, Austria and Germany, are left alone with
the lion's share of the task."
Germany announced last month it would take in refugees from
Syria regardless of where they first enter the EU but has
nevertheless continued to insist that other countries must abide
by rules requiring asylum seekers to apply in the countries
where they first arrive.
Berlin is preparing for as many as 800,000 to arrive this
year, making it by far the biggest host for refugees in Europe,
and Merkel has emerged as a leader on the issue, arguing that
humanitarian principles require Europe to take in refugees.
However, Germany's openness has caused confusion for
neighbours, which have alternated this week between allowing
migrants to pass through and blocking them.
Sweden and Austria, while smaller, also have taken in more
refugees per capita than other European countries.
French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday he had
agreed with Merkel on a proposal for a permanent, mandatory
programme to distribute refugees among the countries of the
European Union. Many European countries, including Britain, have
so far resisted such mandatory quotas.
Merkel said Europe must solve the refugee crisis with
"fairness and solidarity" and that Germany stood ready to take
on more asylum seekers than its partners, given its size and
robust economy.
"Germany is prepared, in light of its economic strength, to
focus not only on the population figure, but to find quotas and
rules that are fair and take into account what is possible in
each country."
