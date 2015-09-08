(Adds U.S. considering action; Greece appealing for help;
crisis spilling into Denmark)
* Germany under strain as thousands of refugees flow in
* Merkel presses for EU solution, warns of consequences
* Juncker prepares quota plan, Orban rejects it as premature
* Crisis spills into Denmark, Greece seeks aid, U.S. urged
to do more
By Paul Carrel and Georgina Prodhan
BERLIN/MUNICH, Sept 7 Germany told its European
partners they must take in more refugees on Monday as it
struggles to cope with record numbers of asylum seekers and as
police in Hungary used pepper spray on migrants who broke out of
a reception centre at the border.
Chancellor Angela Merkel, speaking after a weekend in which
20,000 migrants entered Germany from Hungary by train, bus and
on foot, described the influx as "breathtaking" and tried to
reassure the country the crisis was manageable.
Dramatic images from last week, especially a photograph of a
Syrian toddler drowned on a Turkish beach, have created new
political pressure to open doors, even in countries that argued
previously that taking in too many migrants could make the
problem worse by encouraging others to make dangerous voyages.
"I am happy that Germany has become a country that many
people outside of Germany now associate with hope," she said at
a news conference in Berlin.
But she and her vice chancellor, Sigmar Gabriel, coupled
their message of optimism with a warning to EU partners who have
resisted a push from Berlin, Paris and Brussels to agree to
quotas for refugees flowing in mainly from Syria, Iraq and
Afghanistan.
"What isn't acceptable in my view is that some people are
saying this has nothing to do with them," Merkel said. "This
won't work in the long run. There will be consequences although
we don't want that."
Gabriel said that if countries in eastern Europe and
elsewhere continued to resist accepting their fair share of
refugees, the bloc's open border regime, known as Schengen,
would be at risk.
"This would be a dramatic political blow for Europe, but
also a heavy economic blow, also for those countries that are
saying they don't want to help now," he said.
At Roszke, on Hungary's border with Serbia, around 300
migrants broke through a cordon around a reception camp and set
off down the wrong side of the motorway towards the capital
Budapest, Reuters witnesses said.
Police were unable to prevent their escape despite using
pepper spray as migrants scuffled with officers.
Only months after Europe narrowly averted a Greek exit from
the euro zone, the refugee have emerged as the bloc's biggest
challenge.
Greece asked the European Union for aid on Monday to prevent
it being overwhelmed by refugees, as a minister said arrivals on
Lesbos had swollen to three times as many as the island could
handle.
The crisis also spilled into Denmark as some 800 people
entered the country from Germany and tried to head to Sweden
while politicians argued about Copenhagen's immigration
policies.
MAIN ENTRY POINTS
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is due to
unveil new proposals on Wednesday on how to distribute refugees
among member states.
An EU source told Reuters that under Juncker's plan, Germany
would take on more than 40,000 and France 30,000 of the 160,000
asylum seekers the Commission says need to be relocated from
Italy, Greece and Hungary, the main entry points to the EU for
refugees arriving by sea and land.
The 160,000 that Juncker wants to redistribute within the EU
are just a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of refugees and
economic migrants from Asia, Africa and the Middle East who have
reached Europe this year on leaky boats across the Mediterranean
or over land through the Balkan peninsula. Many have died en
route.
Germany has announced it is letting Syrians seek asylum
regardless of where they enter the EU, suspending normal rules
and accelerating a flow of migrants north and west from the
edges of the bloc.
Just last month, more than 100,000 asylum seekers reached
Germany, which is preparing for 800,000 this year, around one
percent of its population, a move with little precedent for a
large Western country.
France said it would take in up to 1,000 migrants currently
in Germany as a matter of urgency, before the adoption of the
European Commission plan.
Britain would resettle 20,000 refugees from Syria over the
next five years, Prime Minister David Cameron announced,
responding to a growing public clamour for his government to do
more to help.
Some rights groups have criticised the United States for not
doing more to help. A White House spokesman said the Obama
administration was "actively considering a range of approaches
to be more responsive to the global refugee crisis, including
with regard to refugee resettlement".
Pope Francis called over the weekend for Christian
communities across the continent to offer sanctuary.
Hungary's prime minister, Viktor Orban, a right-wing
populist whose hard line during the crisis has drawn both praise
and criticism, reiterated his opposition to quotas on Monday,
calling this debate premature. Juncker's proposal would exempt
the main entry countries Hungary, Greece and Italy from taking
relocated refugees.
Hungary's defence minister, Hende Csaba, resigned because
the armed forces were being too slow in building a border fence
to keep out refugees and migrants.
Officials in Bavaria, the southern German state that has
become the entry point for migrants arriving from Hungary via
Austria, said about 4,400 had arrived in Munich on Monday.
Another 1,500 were on trains heading on to cities elsewhere in
Germany.
At Munich's international trade fair grounds, three halls
have been given over to the effort, with more than 2,000 camp
beds and a dining hall with hot food.
The few rucksacks and plastic bags the travellers had
arrived with were scattered between the beds. Some children
kicked a soccer ball around outside.
"For the families it's too hard. For the single guys I think
it's good to come. If somebody has some money or a passport for
a visa, it's better," said Hassan Halabi from Aleppo in Syria,
who hopes to go to Konstanz on the Swiss border.
Merkel's welcome to migrants has been praised by human
rights groups. But there were signs of dissent within her
conservative camp, with officials from the Bavarian Christian
Social Union (CSU), sister party of her Christian Democrats,
criticising her handling of the crisis. There have also been
attacks on shelters, including two early on Monday.
"There is no society that could cope with something like
this," CSU leader and Bavarian premier Horst Seehofer said. "The
federal government needs a plan here."
(Additional reporting by Caroline Copley, Michael Nienaber,
Michelle Martin, Angelika Gruber, Thorsten Severin, Holger
Hansen, Hans-Edzard Busemann, Andreas Rinke, Ayhan Uyanik,
Michael Shields, Thomas Escritt, Michel Rose, Franceso
Guarascio, Alastair Macdonald, Sabina Zawadzki, Karolina
Tagaris, Doina Chiacu; Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Nick
Macfie)