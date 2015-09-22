* Number of ultra conservative Islamists rising in Germany
* Maassen says fears they could seek to recruit refugees
BERLIN, Sept 22 The head of Germany's domestic
intelligence services warned on Tuesday that radical Islamists
could seek to recruit young refugees coming to the country.
"There is a big worry that Islamists in Germany, on the
pretext of offering humanitarian help, could try to take
advantage of the migrants' situation to convert and recruit
those seeking asylum," said Hans-Georg Maassen, the president of
the BfV domestic intelligence agency.
"Our attention is particularly focused on unaccompanied
young refugees who could be easy prey for Islamists," Maassen
said.
The remarks came just hours after police raided eight
properties in Berlin, including a mosque association, that they
suspect were being used by Islamists supporting fighting in
Syria.
The comments will also feed into a divisive debate in
Germany about how the country should deal with an influx of
hundreds of thousands of migrants.
Maassen said that the number of ultra-conservative Salafist
Muslims in Germany had risen to 7,900, compared with 7,500 in
June. Some 740 Islamists from Germany, of which a fifth are
women, have travelled to Syria and Iraq.
One third of those are now back in Germany, while 120 have
died. Maassen said that there was no proof yet that Islamists
had infiltrated the refugees.
