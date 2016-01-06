(Releads with interior minister)
By Joseph Nasr
BERLIN Jan 6 Migrant arrivals in Germany
dropped significantly last month, but the reason was rough seas,
not efforts by Turkey to crack down on illegal departures to
Greece, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said on
Wednesday.
His remarks suggest that German efforts to stem the flow of
arrivals with help from Turkey are not effective yet, which
increases pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose popularity
has fallen over her decision to welcome refugees.
"Our impression is that the drop (in arrivals) is
predominantly linked to the weather, namely a stormy sea in the
Mediterranean," de Maiziere, a member of Merkel's Christian
Democratic Union (CDU), told a news conference.
"We are also seeing efforts by Turkey to reduce the number
of illegal migration departure from Turkey," he said. "But we
cannot confirm a sustainable, permanent, and visible reduction
because of these activities and based on individual steps in
December."
From 2,500 to 4,000 migrants entered Germany through Austria
each day in December. That is far less than 10,000 daily
arrivals recorded at the height of the crisis in autumn but
still not low enough to silence Merkel's critics.
Most migrants reach Europe by making the short voyage from
Turkey to Greece. Merkel wants Turkey to stem the flow and take
back asylum seekers rejected by Europe.
In exchange, Turkey will get support for faster action on
its bid to join the European Union and billions of euros in aid
for Syrian refugees in border camps.
The chancellor has rejected demands from members of her own
conservatives to cap the number of refugees Germany is willing
to take each year as well as calls to seal the border with
Austria.
Her multi-front approach to reducing the number of arrivals
also includes providing aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon and
Jordan and distributing asylum seekers across the European
Union.
RECORD NUMBER
Merkel's CDU and its sister party, Bavaria's Christian
Social Union (CSU), have been rising in opinion polls since
November, when the number of daily arrivals began to drop.
Support for the CDU-CSU has stood at 38 to 39 percent over
the last three weeks, up from 36 percent at the height of the
crisis but still below the 41.5 percent of they vote they won in
the 2013 election.
Germany registered 1.09 million asylum seekers in 2015, five
times more than a year earlier, sources in the coalition
government, which included the left-leaning Social Democrats,
told Reuters on Wednesday, confirming local media reports.
Merkel will find it even more difficult to defend her
refugee policy if a similar number is recorded this year.
The huge influx has forced authorities to register migrants
upon entering Germany and have them wait in temporary
accommodation centres before they can officially file asylum
applications.
Just over 476,000 migrants applied for asylum last year, the
highest number ever recorded in Germany, the Interior Ministry
said. That number will rise when the asylum applications of the
remaining 600,000 registered migrants are collected.
The last record was set in 1992 when 438,000 asylum
applications were filed by people fleeing conflicts in the
former Yugoslavia.
Syrians made up the largest share of the more than one
million migrants who entered Germany last year, accounting for
40 percent of the total, the ministry said in a statement.
So far, German authorities have approved 48.5 percent of the
282,700 asylum applications processed in 2015.
(Additional reporting by Thorsten Severin; Editing by Larry
King)