BERLIN, Sept 2 A senior member of German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative bloc on Wednesday
welcomed the introduction of temporary border controls between
Italy and Austria, saying it followed a request from the
southern German state of Bavaria.
"I do not think Schengen is over," Stephan Mayer, a
conservative expert on interior affairs, said of the code which
removes border controls between most European states.
"But I certainly see the danger that if it is not possible
in the long run to apply European asylum rules, that this
directly erodes and endangers Schengen," he told reporters
in Berlin.
