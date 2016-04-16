BERLIN, April 16 Former German Chancellor Helmut
Kohl says he does not believe Europe can absorb millions of
refugees and has appealed for more cooperation to deal with the
crisis ahead of a meeting with right-wing Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban.
Kohl, the architect of Germany's reunification and a leading
driver of European integration, will host Orban - who has built
a razor wire fence on Hungary's border with Serbia and Croatia
to keep out migrants - at his home in Ludwigshafen on Tuesday.
In a column due to appear on Sunday in the Tagesspiegel am
Sonntag newspaper, Kohl described Orban as a friend, adding:
"We are aware that we have something to lose and that it is
worth fighting for the European project for peace and freedom."
Conservative allies have brushed off any suggestion that
Orban's visit might be intended as a snub to Chancellor Angela
Merkel, Kohl's former protegee, whose open-door migrant policy
has drawn fierce attacks from the Hungarian premier.
"The solution lies in the affected regions. It does not lie
in Europe. Europe cannot become a new home for millions of
people in need around the world," Kohl wrote.
The 86-year-old has been in and out of hospital in recent
years and has made only rare public appearances. He is largely
confined to a wheelchair.
German chancellor from 1982 until 1998, Kohl called on
European Union governments to work together to help solve the
refugee crisis, while respecting national differences.
"Hungary must not be left out," he said, thanking Hungary
for opening its borders in 1989 to thousands of East Germans
fleeing the Communist country in a move that helped to trigger
the collapse of the Berlin Wall.
Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have called on Kohl to try
to influence Orban, a feisty nationalist whose right-wing
government has been at odds with the EU on issues ranging from
the economy to immigration since he took office in 2010.
While Merkel was Kohl's protege in the 1990s, their
relations soured after she called on the Christian Democrats to
break with its "old warhorse" over a party funding scandal.
Since then, Kohl has voiced doubt about some of Merkel's
policies, including her handling of the euro zone debt crisis.
Last month, Orban visited Bavarian conservative leader Horst
Seehofer, who has also demanded a tougher line from Merkel on
migrants, more than 1.1 million of whom have entered Germany
since the start of last year.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)