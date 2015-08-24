BERLIN Aug 24 Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned violent protests against refugees in the eastern German town of Heidenau over the weekend, saying it was disgraceful that right-wing extremists received widespread support from the local community there.

"I'd like say, after the horrifying images from Heidenau in Saxony, that I strongly condemn the violence there and the atmosphere of racism that we saw is not at all acceptable. It's repulsive to see how right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis are voicing their hatred.

"But it is just as disgraceful to see how German citizens, and even families with children are supporting this by marching along with them," she added. "I can only repeat that Germany is a country that respects the dignity of every single person." (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Erik Kirschbaum)