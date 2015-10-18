ISTANBUL Oct 18 Germany is ready to help drive
forward Turkey's European Union accession process, Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Sunday, extending support to Ankara in
exchange for Turkish help in stemming the flow of refugees to
Europe.
"How can we organise the accession process more
dynamically?" Merkel asked at a joint news conference with
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.
"Germany is ready this year to open Chapter 17, and the make
preparations for (chapters) 23 and 24. We can talk about the
details," she said.
