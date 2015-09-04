BERLIN, Sept 5 Germany can cope with a
record-breaking influx of refugees and migrants this year
without raising taxes and without jeopardising its goal of a
balanced budget, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a newspaper
interview published on Saturday.
With relatively liberal asylum laws and generous benefits,
Germany is the EU's biggest recipient of people fleeing war in
the Middle East and economic migrants from southeastern Europe.
A record 104,460 asylum seekers entered Europe's biggest
economy in August, and the country expects about 800,000
refugees and migrants this year - four times last year's level.
In light of the influx, the government plans to introduce a
supplementary budget to free up funds for the refugees and to
help towns in the frontline which are already struggling to pay
for accommodation and fund medical care for the new arrivals.
"We won't raise taxes. And we still have the goal of posting
a balanced budget without taking on new debt," Merkel told
several local newspapers in an interview.
Berlin's comfortable budgetary position is making it easier
to master such "unexpected tasks", Merkel said, adding that the
refugee crisis was the government's priority now.
Thanks to higher than expected tax revenues and windfall
gains from the sale of mobile phone frequencies, the German
government could have leeway for extra public spending of up to
five billion euros this year, officials have said.
Merkel's coalition is expected to agree on a series of
measures on Sunday, including cutting red tape to facilitate the
construction of new asylum shelters, speeding up asylum
procedures and increasing funds for federal states and towns.
Turning to the European level, Merkel repeated her call that
the refugees should be distributed more equally across the
European Union member states, as part of a common strategy to
cope with Europe's unprecedented migration crisis.
"The whole system needs to be redesigned," Merkel said,
adding that tasks and burdens should be distributed more fairly.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Angus MacSwan)