BERLIN, Sept 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday that Europe needed to implement a joint system
for dealing with asylum seekers and agree to binding quotas on
how to distribute refugees across the continent.
"This joint European asylum system cannot just exist on
paper but must also exist in practice - I say that because it
lays out minimum standards for accommodating refugees and the
task of registering refugees," she told a joint news conference
with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Berlin.
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that if
countries in eastern Europe and elsewhere continued to resist
accepting their fair share of refugees, the bloc's open border
regime, known as Schengen, would be at risk.
But Merkel said that European Union states needed to find a
joint solution to the refugee crisis, rather than threatening
each other if they did not collaborate.
"I personally, and we spoke about this, am of the opinion
that we should not now outbid each other with threats," she
said. "We should speak to each other in a spirit of mutual
respect."
She added that Europe needed to discuss changes to its
asylum policy as neither Greece nor Italy could take in all the
refugees arriving there.
