* Says asylum system must really exist, not just on paper
* EU states should not threaten each other over crisis
BERLIN, Sept 8 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Tuesday that Europe needed to implement a joint system
for dealing with asylum seekers and agree to binding quotas on
how to distribute refugees across the continent.
Germany expects the number of refugees it receives to
quadruple to about 800,000 this year and says it cannot continue
to take them in at that rate. A state premier said on Tuesday
the 800,000 figure would be surpassed in 2015.
Merkel called for a tighter application of European rules.
"This joint European asylum system cannot just exist on
paper but must also exist in practice. I say that because it
lays out minimum standards for accommodating refugees and the
task of registering refugees," she told a joint news conference
with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Berlin.
German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that if
countries in eastern Europe and elsewhere continued to resist
accepting their fair share of refugees, the bloc's open border
regime, known as Schengen, would be at risk.
But Merkel said that European Union states needed to find a
joint solution to the refugee crisis, rather than threatening
each other if they did not collaborate.
"I personally, and we spoke about this, am of the opinion
that we should not now outbid each other with threats. We should
speak to each other in a spirit of mutual respect."
She added that Europe needed to discuss changes to its
asylum policy as neither Greece nor Italy could take in all the
refugees arriving there on boats from Turkey or North Africa.
Lofven echoed Merkel's sentiment.
"Our responsibility is deeply moral. It is a human
responsibility," he said. "We have to do this together. There
are 28 countries in the EU with the same responsibility."
Smaller central and eastern European Union states have
rejected any mandatory quotas for taking in refugees as the
European Commission prepares to present a plan to that end.
Sweden, with one of Europe's most generous policies on
immigration, expects to receive 74,000 refugees this year.
Several hundred thousand refugees and migrants from war-torn
or impoverished parts of the Middle East and Africa have reached
Europe this year, but those numbers pale beside the almost 4
million in Syria's neighbours Lebanon, Jordan and Turkey.
Merkel spoke to Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu by
telephone about the crisis on Tuesday and praised Turkish
efforts to accommodate many refugees, especially from Syria and
Iraq, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said.
The pair agreed that the international community needed to
make a joint effort to tackle the refugee crisis and that a
political solution to the conflict in Syria was urgent so
efforts to this end must be stepped up.
