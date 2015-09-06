* Huge operation in German city on main refugee route

* City official appeals to federal government

* Some refugees directed to unfamiliar cities

By Georgina Prodhan

MUNICH, Germany, Sept 6 Munich has cranked up a formidable administrative machine to meet a tidal wave of refugees, ferrying more than 15,000 exhausted human souls through its central station to shelter by Sunday evening while still keeping the trains running on time.

Bavarian officials worked flat out through Saturday and Sunday, normally a strict day of rest in the Catholic-majority state, as train after train pulled in carrying refugees, predominantly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, via Austria.

The new arrivals were medically screened, fed, watered and counted out of sight of other passengers before being bused to hastily repurposed destinations around the city, including trade fair grounds and a railway logistics centre.

Aid organisations were flooded with volunteers who erected beds and interpreted for the new arrivals, while officials scrambled for buses and drivers at the end of the holiday season and charities sorted donations into useful items.

"We coped with the World Cup, we coped with the Pope's visit, we cope with the Oktoberfest, we coped with the G7 and now we also want to cope with the current situation," Munich's administrative chief Wilfried Blume-Beyerle told reporters.

But he warned that the Bavarian capital, which has borne the brunt of arrivals in Germany since Berlin and Vienna opened their borders to migrants offloaded by Hungary, was almost stretched to its limits.

"Federal government - don't leave Munich alone!" he said. "We won't manage it on our own for much longer."

Officials said 8,600 refugees had arrived so far on Sunday, and a further 2,200 were expected late in the evening, compared with the 6,800 who came on Saturday.

Austria said late on Sunday it planned to phase out emergency measures that have allowed refugees to stream into Austria and Germany from Hungary since Saturday morning, raising the prospect that the influx might slow.

The interior ministry in Austria said there was no indication that large numbers were expected for the rest of the day after an estimated 14,000 entered since Friday night.

Vienna's central station, where many have been boarding trains bound for Germany, was quiet on Sunday afternoon.

FALSE HOPES

At Munich station, well-wishers turned up again to cheer the new arrivals, although, at a few dozen, they were neither as numerous nor as loud as a day earlier.

Police were highly visible, with dozens appearing on the platforms where refugees' trains pulled in to shield them from onlookers and keep them in line. But they took a softly-softly approach, taking an hour to persuade a trainful of reluctant passengers who wanted to stay in Munich to board another train north to Dortmund.

The travellers who stopped to speak told of weeks-long journeys by land and sea. Most were young men whose friends and families had clubbed together to raise the roughly $5,000 to $10,000 they would need to get to Europe.

"I want to study accounting in Germany. It's my big hope," said 20-year-old Shabil from Kabul, who had travelled alone, grinning as he boarded a bus.

Some of his fellow travellers seemed intimidated by the welcoming applause.

"It can be a bit off-putting. Many people are overwhelmed," said Colin Turner, spokesman for the volunteer helpers. "And it raises their hopes. It must be clearly communicated who can stay. We mustn't awaken false hopes."

For the sake of expediency and humanity, Bavarian officials dispensed with the formalities of paperwork at the station, taking people to temporary shelters or waiting areas in other parts of town.

About 3,300 of those who had arrived by Sunday morning were sent on to other German states under a 1949 agreement about cost-sharing for research institutes that has been adapted to include how to distribute asylum-seekers.

Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia is obliged to take the largest number of refugees this year, followed by Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttemberg in the south-west.

Bavarian officials called for more trains and buses to go directly to other states without using Munich as a staging-post - something they cannot organise alone since as a regional authority they have no say over the national rail operator.

FAR-FLUNG DESTINATIONS

One small group of arrivals in Munich on Sunday morning illustrated what may lie in store for thousands more once they get as far as applying for asylum.

Roughly 20 refugees from Libya, Kashmir, Bosnia, Syria and other places who had already formally applied elsewhere were taken along with their paperwork to a special counter.

Here, they were given tickets to the far-flung towns and cities assigned to administer their cases -- Eisenhuettenstadt, Schweinfurt and Trier among others -- along with itineraries highlighting where they should change trains.

Some asked passers-by to show them on a map where the places were and to direct them where to go. One thought he was already in Hamburg. All had broken English at best and no German.

They made their way to the platforms unaccompanied by any officials, in family groups or alone. (Additional reporting by Irene Preisinger in Munich, Michael Nienaber in Berlin, and Angelika Gruber, Michael Shields and Francois Murphy in Vienna; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)