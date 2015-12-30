BERLIN Dec 30 Chancellor Angela Merkel's
Bavarian allies want to ban migrants from entering Germany
unless they have valid identity papers, a draft document from
the Christian Social Union (CSU) showed on Wednesday.
Germany, boasting Europe's largest economy, is the target
destination for many of the hundreds of thousands of refugees
fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa, and
Bavaria - ruled by the CSU - is the main entry point for them.
The draft CSU document, due to be discussed at a party
meeting next week, also says that the deliberate destruction of
identity papers and false statements made by applicants were not
only delaying the asylum process but often making it impossible.
"Our state can no longer accept this if it wants to remain
being governed by the rule of law in the long-term," it said.
"Replacement papers can, after all, be procured in the safe
countries neighbouring us."
The migrant crisis, which saw 965,000 asylum seekers arrive
in Germany in the first 11 months of 2015, has dented Merkel's
popularity and her conservative bloc has been divided over how
to tackle the issue.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Louise Ireland)