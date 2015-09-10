BERLIN, Sept 11 More than half of Germans do
not feel threatened by the unprecedented influx of refugees into
their country, a poll published on Friday showed, although
another survey revealed discontent about the way Berlin is
handling the crisis.
Germany is struggling to cope with a record-breaking number
of refugees and economic migrants, which Berlin expects will
quadruple to around 800,000 people this year.
In a survey by pollster Infratest dimap for public
broadcaster ARD, 61 percent said they were not worried by the
increasing number of refugees while 38 percent said they felt
frightened by it.
Four out of five said their daily life had not changed at
all because of the immigration; only two percent said their life
was clearly affected by the growing number of refugees.
A similar poll on Thursday, by the Elabe polling agency,
showed French public opinion had swung dramatically to majority
support for an intake of more migrants from war zones like
Syria.
Another survey, by pollster Emnid for private news channel
N24, showed that a majority of Germans is not satisfied with
Chancellor Angela Merkel's handling of the refugee crisis.
Roughly two out of three said the German government was
doing a "rather bad" or "very bad" job, the poll showed. Some 36
percent said the government was not doing enough to help the
refugees while 27 percent said Berlin was doing too much.
The poll by Infratest dimap was conducted between Sept 7 and
Sept 9 and included 1,021 people. The poll by Emnid was
conducted on Sept 9 and included more than 1,000 people.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said that the refugees
could help ease the skills shortage in Europe's biggest economy
and that companies should start training programmes for
asylum-seekers to speed up integration.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, editing by Larry King)