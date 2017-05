BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that it was necessary to limit the number of people coming to Europe, which is dealing with record inflows of people fleeing from war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere.

"We need to limit the influx to Europe," he said in an interview with German broadcaster ZDF.

"Europe needs to be prepared to take people in ... but we can't do what is impossible," he added.

