German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu speak before a lunch during German-Turkish government consultations at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Adam Berry/Pool

BERLIN Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Germany will make sure that Turkey received scheduled aid by the European Union to cope with the migrant crisis.

"One part of our EU-Turkey agenda was that also Europe contributes its share to improve the living situation of Syrians living in Turkey and ensure that Europe can cope," Merkel said during German-Turkish government consultations in Berlin.

"From the European side we will provide the 3 billion euros, which I again promised today," she added.

