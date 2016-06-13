ATHENS, June 13 Greece ordered two ships on
Monday to search for a boat believed to be carrying about 200
migrants which sent a distress signal off the island of Crete,
the coastguard said.
A Greek-flagged tanker and a Panama-flagged freighter in the
area were heading to the location, about 80 nautical miles south
of Crete and 15 nautical miles within Libyan waters, coastguard
spokesman Nikos Lagkadianos told Reuters.
He said a passenger had sent a distress signal which alerted
the coastguard. "We haven't spotted anything yet," he added.
Crete, Greece's southernmost island, lies north of Libya and
Egypt.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Catherine Evans)