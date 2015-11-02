(Refiles to change media identifying slug)
ATHENS Nov 2 Four refugees drowned and another
six were missing off the Greek island of Farmakonisi after their
boat sank, the Greek coastguard said on Monday.
Four people were rescued, the coastguard said in a
statement. The vessel the migrants were travelling on sank in an
unknown location north of the island, it said.
Eleven people, including six infants, drowned on Sunday when
their boat capsized off the island of Samos, trapping them in
the cabin.
The toll from drowning among thousands of refugees making
the short but dangerous crossing from Turkey to Greece's
outlying eastern islands has risen in recent weeks from the
onset of colder weather. There were near-gale force winds
blowing in the Aegean at the weekend.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)