ATHENS, Sept 4 About 200 unregistered migrants
trying to board a ship scuffled with police and coastguard
officials on the Greek island of Lesbos, a coastguard spokesman
told Reuters, with TV footage on Friday showing migrants
throwing stones at the police.
Police used teargas to disperse the migrants, a reporter on
the scene for the Greek news channel ANT1 said.
"About 200 migrants that were not registered tried to get on
a ferry at the port and they were pushed back by the police and
the coastguard," Greece's coastguard spokesman Nikos Lagkadianos
said.
