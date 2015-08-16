KOS, Greece Aug 16 Hundreds of Syrian migrants
on the Greek island of Kos on Sunday began boarding a passenger
ship that is to house and process them, in a bid to ease
sometimes chaotic conditions onshore.
Greek officials had delayed the embarkation at the quayside
in Kos for more than a day, working on plans to avoid disorder
among the increasingly desperate migrants who have arrived on
the island in dinghies and small boats from nearby Turkey.
The boarding of the car ferry Eleftherios Venizelos, which
arrived in Kos on Friday, began in the cooler night hours in an
organised and orderly fashion.
After some minor disagreements among the migrants over who
would go first, they queued up on the quayside and boarded in
groups of 20.
The ship, chartered by the Greek government, is to provide
accommodation for around 2,500 Syrians in its cabins and an area
for processing paperwork.
As the Syrians are fleeing their country's civil war, they
are treated as refugees. This gives them greater rights under
international law than those from other countries regarded as
economic migrants who have also crossed the narrow sea channel
separating Kos from the Turkish coast.
Nearly a quarter of a million migrants have crossed the
Mediterranean to Europe this year, according to the
International Organisation for Migration. About half have come
to the Greek islands, with numbers surging in the summer when
calmer weather makes the voyage marginally less risky.
The Greek government chartered the vessel - which belongs to
a company which ships tourists, cars and trucks to the Greek
islands and across the Adriatic to Italy - to take some of the
pressure off Kos.
Several thousand migrants are staying in hotels on the
island if they can afford it, but more often sleep in tents,
abandoned buildings or in the open.
On Saturday, about 50 migrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan
and Iran fought each other outside the island's main police
station, throwing stones and exchanging blows as tempers boiled
over in the intense mid-summer heat. They have little chance of
getting aboard the ship as they have not established themselves
as refugees like the Syrians, who have priority.
On Tuesday, local police used fire extinguishers and batons
against migrants after violence broke out in a sports stadium
where hundreds of people, including young children, were waiting
for immigration papers. About 40 riot police were subsequently
sent to the island to keep order.
