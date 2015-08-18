* Government says it cannot cope with numbers
* More reception centres needed, says spokeswoman
By Michele Kambas
ATHENS, Aug 18 Greece appealed to its European
Union partners on Tuesday to come up with a comprehensive
strategy to deal with a growing migrant crisis as new data
showed 21,000 refugees landed on Greek shores last week alone.
That number is almost half Greece's overall refugee intake
in 2014 and brings total arrivals this year to 160,000, even as
it struggles with a debt crisis that has forced it to accept a
third international bailout.
The influx of refugees, mainly from Syria, has strained an
already ill-prepared reception system in Greece that relies
heavily on volunteers, forcing thousands to camp out in filthy
conditions and triggering sporadic clashes and brawls.
A spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in
Geneva said Greece needed to show "much more leadership" in
dealing with the crisis.
But Greek officials said they needed better coordination
within the European Union. "This problem cannot be solved by
imposing stringent legal processes in Greece, and, certainly,
not by overturning the boats," said government spokeswoman Olga
Gerovassili.
Nor could it be addressed by building fences, she said.
Earlier this month construction began on a 175 km (110 mile)
razor wire border fence in Hungary to deter migrants, while
Britain and France have tightened security on the French side of
the 30-km (19-mile) tunnel linking the countries.
Greece, which is in the throes of its worst economic crisis
in generations, criticised other European countries for being
more of a hindrance than a help as bottlenecks were reported not
only in getting into the country, but getting out on its
northern land borders.
"This country doesn't have the financial resources or the
infrastructure to get through this in a dignified manner,"
Gerovassili said.
In addition to overcrowded conditions on some of its Aegean
islands, problems were compounded by a lack of transport to take
refugees to the Greek mainland at the peak of the summer
vacation season.
"There are about 4,000 people waiting for transfer on Lesbos
right now and arrivals are continuing," said Katerina Selacha, a
volunteer with Aggalia, a non-governmental organisation on the
Greek island. "Conditions are pretty difficult."
International Rescue Committee said Lesbos risked "reaching
breaking point" due to the spike in the number of arrivals over
the past few days and the inability for refugees to leave.
"The situation is already volatile and we have started
seeing increased tensions with the local authorities and between
different refugee groups," said Kirk Day, the aid agency's
emergency field director on the island.
UNHCR officials said only three Greek islands had organised
reception facilities for refugees but that they were inadequate.
There were chaotic scenes on the island of Kos last week,
where local police locked migrants in an outdoors athletics
stadium to process them. On one occasion police used fire
extinguishers to keep crowds back.
The Greek state eventually charted a passenger ship to house
and process migrants in an attempt to ease conditions onshore,
where many are living in tents, some in shelters made from
cardboard boxes.
Gerovassili said more reception centres were required.
"We must have new reception facilities ... We cannot
continue to see these tragic images of children, people living
under such circumstances."
