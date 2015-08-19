* Cash-strapped Greece struggling to cope with arrivals
By Alkis Konstantinidis
KOS, Greece, Aug 19 A passenger ship carrying
hundreds of Syrian refugees was heading to the Greek mainland
from islands in the Aegean Sea on Wednesday amid confusion over
its final destination and the fate of passengers.
On top of its economic crisis, cash-strapped Greece has been
battling a huge influx in migrants arriving by boat from
neighbouring Turkey in recent weeks. About 21,000 people landed
on Greek shores last week alone, prompting Athens to appeal to
the European Union for help.
"Its certain that if there is no intervention from the
United Nations, the European Union .. Greece will have a
slow-burning bomb at its foundations, and everyone should
understand that," said civil protection minister Yiannis
Panousis.
A car ferry chartered by the Greek government picked up more
than 2,000 Syrian refugees from the islands of Kos, Leros,
Kalymnos and Lesbos, where they had landed in tiny overcrowded
vessels in recent weeks.
Officials initially said the ship, which has acted as a
floating accommodation and registration centre since Sunday, was
heading for the northern port of Thessaloniki. But the
coastguard later said it was expected to arrive in Athens on
Thursday morning.
"This isn't just a problem for Greece or the countries of
the south. It's a problem for Europe and the world, which will
soon be forced to deal with this problem," said State Minister
Alekos Flabouraris.
Greek authorities recently opened a new reception centre in
Athens, moving migrants away from squalid conditions in a park.
But the centre has a capacity of only 720 people, and it was
unclear how and where the new influx of more than 2,000 refugees
would be accommodated.
The decision to send the ship to Athens capped a day of
confusion over where the refugees would go.
Authorities in Thessaloniki had said earlier they were taken
by surprise to hear the ship would be heading their way.
Compounding the confusion, the head of a privately-owned bus
operator told the Athens News Agency that about 10 buses would
be waiting at Thessaloniki port to transfer refugees to the
Greek-Macedonian border town of Idomeni.
Sneaking across into Macedonia by foot has become a popular
route in recent years for refugees to make their way to richer
northern European countries.
POLITICAL UPROAR
The Greek government has come under fire from aid agencies
and the opposition for failing to deal with the migrant crisis.
Stavros Theodorakis, leader of the centrist opposition party To
Potami, wrote to the parliament speaker calling for an immediate
debate in the assembly.
"Weaknesses in planning and coordination over immigration
policy have created a situation of continuous emergency,"
Theodorakis said.
Many of the arrivals have escaped the Syrian civil war,
making their way through Turkey before crossing the narrow
stretch of water to Kos and other Greek islands in inflatable
dinghies and small boats to seek refuge in the EU.
With conditions on Kos becoming increasingly chaotic, the
Greek government chartered the car ferry Eleftherios Venizelos
last week to accommodate up to 2,500 Syrians and ease the
pressure on the island. Thousands of other migrants from Asia,
Africa and elsewhere in the Middle East are sleeping in
abandoned buildings or in the open.
The Greek Red Cross said it was delivering humanitarian aid
worth 300,000 Swiss francs ($310,000) to people on Kos. So far
some 300-400 migrants had been given survival kits and packages
for infants and women.
The number of arrivals in Greece last week was equal to
almost half the number for all of 2014 and brings the total for
this year to 160,000. This has strained an ill-prepared
reception system that relies heavily on volunteers. The Syrians
received priority in boarding the ferry as they are regarded as
refugees from their country's four-year-old civil war.
Arrivals from other countries such as Iran, Afghanistan and
Pakistan, regarded as economic migrants, are camping out in
filthy conditions, leading to sporadic clashes and brawls.
A spokesman for the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR in
Geneva said Greece needed to show "much more leadership" in
dealing with the crisis.
