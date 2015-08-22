* Refugees stranded in squalor on Greek border
* Overwhelmed Macedonia lets in only small groups
* Afghan family separated in border chaos
* Syrian bitterly criticises Arab "brothers"
(Adds Lesbos arrivals, chaos and misery at border)
By Yannis Behrakis
IDOMENI, Greece, Aug 22 After a brief respite
aboard a Greek passenger ship, Syrian refugee Mohamed has found
himself stranded on a filthy, chaotic strip at the Macedonian
border, his way to the relative security of northern Europe
blocked by razor wire and riot police.
The 20-year-old geology student, like thousands of others
stuck at the Greek frontier village of Idomeni, has made an
arduous and often dangerous journey to escape the horrors of the
Syrian civil war.
What he has found at Idomeni has brought him close to
despair and now he simply wants to go anywhere in Europe that is
safe. "We just want to survive," he told Reuters.
After making his way through Turkey, Mohamed took a small
boat over the narrow stretch of water to Kos, one of the Greek
islands where thousands of migrants have arrived this summer
from as far as Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan.
Mohamed, who did not give his family name, covered the next
stretch in the relative comfort of the ship which crossed the
Aegean to Piraeus. After that came an overland journey to the
northern Greek city of Thessaloniki, and from there he walked to
Idomeni - 70 km (45 miles) in the burning mid-summer heat.
Sanitation is dire around Idomeni and the weather has
abruptly changed, with lashing rain now deepening the migrants'
misery. Thousands stormed the border on Saturday, crossing muddy
fields and dodging the razor wire blocking a railway line that
others had walked along as they headed north towards Hungary and
Europe's open-border Schengen zone.
The pressure further back along the refugee route shows no
sign of easing, meaning more thousands are likely to arrive at
the Macedonian border in the next few days and weeks.
On the Greek island of Lesbos a Reuters witness saw 10
inflatable dinghies - each carrying between 50 and 70 people,
many of them children - arriving from Turkey on Saturday within
the space of just 90 minutes.
Some had to scale cliffs once they had landed. Buses
carrying stickers of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR
were in the area to take them to the nearest town.
"I NEED MY SON"
In Idomeni, one Afghan couple were separated from their two
children in the chaos. "I lost my children last night at about 6
p.m. when the crowd was pushing," said Mohammed Yasin.
"My son is six years old and my daughter is one and a half,"
he told a reporter at the razor wire. Minutes after he spoke, a
man approached from the Macedonian side carrying a small child,
Yasin's daughter. His wife cried as she was handed the girl but
the man repeated: "I need my son."
Overwhelmed Macedonian authorities have been allowing only
small groups over to the town of Gevgelija, laying on trains to
take them north.
Ahmed, 32, stranded with his wife Rane and seven-month-old
child, have waited four days at the border, hoping they can head
to Germany where they have friends. "It's miserable here. Our
child is coughing and we don't have any clothes," he said.
Frustration spilled over into anger, not necessarily
directed at the Macedonian police blocking their way.
"All the world is lying and the Arab countries are the
number one liars," said Shero, a 25-year-old Syrian who has been
at Idomeni for two days.
"They are supposed to be our brothers but they turn their
backs on us."
(additional reporting by Fatos Bytyci and Alkis Konstantinidis;
writing by David Stamp; editing by Gareth Jones)