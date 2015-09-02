ATHENS, Sept 2 Greek authorities detained six
foreigners for suspected human trafficking on Wednesday as the
interim government announced new new measures to tackle a crisis
that has seen hundreds of migrants and refugees arriving on
Greek shores every day.
Four Bulgarians and two Turkish citizens were detained in
the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki for trafficking 103
migrants from Turkey to Greece, a police official said on
Wednesday.
The traffickers had charged the Syrian migrants 2,000 euros
($2,257) per head to transport them to Greece and then on to
Macedonia. The migrants were found packed in a truck.
Greece has seen a rise in the number of refugees and
migrants -- mostly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan -- arriving
on rubber dinghies via nearby Turkey this summer, with aid
agencies estimating about 2,000 crossing over daily last month.
The government announced plans on Wednesday to set up a new
operations centre and to take steps to improve conditions at
existing refugee centres, which the United Nations refugee
agency UNHCR has previously described as "shameful".
The operations centre will comprise officials from the army,
the police, the coast guard, the interior ministry and the
health ministry, the government said in a statement.
The government also wants to quickly absorb more European
Union funds earmarked to tackle the migrant crisis and speed up
the registration process for asylum seekers.
= 0.8862 euros)
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; editing
by Matthias Williams and Angus MacSwan)