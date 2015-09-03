ATHENS, Sept 3 Greece will ask the European
Union for about 700 million euros to build infrastructure to
shelter the hundreds of refugees and migrants arriving on its
shores daily, the government said on Thursday.
The cash-strapped country has seen a rise in the number of
refugees and migrants -- mostly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan
-- arriving on rubber dinghies from nearby Turkey.
Aid agencies estimate about 2,000 people cross over to
Greek islands including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and Chios every day.
The interim government said it planned to set up a new
operations centre and take steps to improve conditions at
existing refugee centers.
Economy Minister Nikos Christodoulakis said the country will
seek EU funds earmarked to address the crisis.
"There is a major funding issue which should be addressed
urgently," Christodoulakis told a news conference.
"The minimum sum Greece needs is 400 million euros from the
asylum fund and 330 million from the fund for poor to tackle
urgent needs for infrastructure."
Frans Timmermans, first vice president of the European
Commission and EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris
Avramopoulos, are in Athens to meet Greek officials. They will
meet police and coast guard officials on Kos on Friday.
Christoudoulakis said Greece will also provide financial help
to the many eastern Greek islands that are feeling the pressure
from the migrants influx.
"Many northern and southern Aegean islands have faced a dive
in tourist traffic in recent months," he said. "If we don't
address that, we will have a new domestic wave of unemployed and
poor."
He also called Greek ship-owners to offer vessels as
temporary accommodation for refugees and blamed Europe for a
lukewarm response to the migration issue.
"These difficult problems cannot be solved at the sitting
rooms in Europe or in other countries but at the piers and at
the shores who receive scores of refugees every day," he said.
