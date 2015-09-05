(Adds scuffles on Lesbos, mayor's quotes, details)
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, Sept 5 A newborn boy was found dead
after his migrant parents reached the shores of a Greek island
in a boat from Turkey on Saturday, while new scuffles broke out
between thousands of migrants and police on another Greek
island.
The baby boy was taken from the island of Agathonisi to a
hospital on the nearby island of Samos, where he was pronounced
dead, the Greek coastguard service said.
Greece is struggling to cope with a wave of migrants and
refugees from the war in Syria making the short crossing from
Turkey to its eastern islands, including Kos, Lesbos, Samos and
Agathonisi. Thousands are waiting to be identified and ferried
to Athens to continue their trip to other European countries.
A Greek ferry unloaded 2,500 migrants at the port of Piraeus
on Saturday, bringing the total number of people moved to the
country's mainland since last Monday to 13,373, the coastguard
said.
In a sign of how difficult the situation has become,
scuffles broke out for the second day on Lesbos in a row between
police and about 3,000 migrants protesting about lengthy
identification procedures, a Reuters eyewitness said.
Earlier in the day, about 1,000 migrants got out of a
temporary camp and blocked a central road on the island, a
police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"It's difficult, there is shortage in water, we have kids,
we have small babies, we have a shortage in all kinds of
service," a Syrian migrant told Reuters TV, after getting off
the ferry in Piraeus.
The mayor of Lesbos' main town warned on Saturday the island
would boycott a general election on Sept. 20 if the government
didn't address the situation immediately.
"An island of 85,000 people has taken on the burden of a
huge humanitarian crisis," Spyros Galinos was quoted as saying
by the Athens News Agency.
"We are calling the people of Lesbos not to participate in
the upcoming polls and we are clearly stating our intention not
to set up ballot boxes, if there is no immediate action."
European Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans
and Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos have promised
Athens 33 million euros ($37 million) to help it tackle the
migration crisis.
Former Greek premier Alexis Tsipras, who resigned last month
to prepare for the snap election, and his main conservative
rival Evangelos Meimarakis, are fighting a tight election
campaign and traded barbs on Friday over the issue.
Avramopoulos, in Athens, urged the parties on Saturday to
avoid politicising the issue.
"With all my heart, I hope that the government that will
take over after the elections will tackle the major economic
issues along with the migration and refugee issues prudently and
with responsibility," he said after meetings with Greek
President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Interim Prime Minister
Vassiliki Thanou.
($1 = 0.8966 euros)
(Additional reporting by Phoebe Fronista; Editing by Matthias
Williams and Mark Potter)