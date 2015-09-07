* Greece requests EU humanitarian aid, staff
* Minister says situation "wretched" on Lesbos
* Says more ships to bring refugees to Greek mainland
(Adds quotes, details, rescue operation)
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Sept 7 Greece asked the European Union
for aid on Monday to prevent it being overwhelmed by refugees,
as a minister said arrivals on Lesbos had swollen to three times
as many as the island could handle.
Its economy already stretched close to breaking point,
Greece is struggling to cope with thousands of people, mainly
from Syria, fleeing poverty and war.
Interim Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas said 15,000 to
18,000 refugees were on Lesbos, an island he said could cope
with 4,000-5,000. "The situation is wretched," he told state TV.
Tensions have flared on the islands of Lesbos and Kos, short
boat journeys from Turkey where there are some 2 million Syrian
refugees.
The International Rescue Committee said protests on the
streets of Lesbos were putting the lives and safety of refugees
stranded on the island at risk.
"We are truly in the midst of a humanitarian disaster," said
Kirk Day, the aid agency's field director on the island.
He said many refugees had been stuck on the island for
weeks, people were sleeping rough and hygiene was rapidly
declining.
"None of these things can be addressed with this many people
here ... The only way forward is to move these people off the
island immediately," Day said.
Greece earlier asked the EU to activate its crisis-response
body to provide staff, medical and pharmaceutical supplies,
clothes and equipment, the Interior Ministry said.
It has also applied to the EU Commission for 9.6 million
euros in emergency funding to bolster existing reception
operations on the islands of Lesbos, Samos and Kos and in the
Turkish border region of Evros, and to help set up a new centre
on the island of Chios.
The health ministry said it had sent extra medical staff to
Lesbos and Kos and extended the operating hours of health
centres on the islands.
VOLATILE SITUATION
On Monday morning, the coastguard, aided by a passenger
ferry, rescued 61 migrants whose inflatable boat ran into
trouble off Lesbos.
A Greek ferry unloaded 2,500 migrants at the port of
Piraeus, bringing the total number of people moved to the
mainland since last Monday to more than 15,000.
Thousands more are waiting to be identified and ferried to
Athens, from where most head northwest to other European
countries, many via Greece's border with Macedonia.
Mouzalas said the government planned to move 12,000 refugees
from Lesbos over the next five days by increasing the number of
ships ferrying people to Athens from three to four or five.
It will also set up reception and registration centres and
convert some ships into temporary homes for refugees, many of
whom are sleeping rough on the islands' streets.
"We can't solve the problem but we can provide solutions to
alleviate it," he said.
Earlier on Monday, Greece requested that the EU civil
protection mechanism be activated "in order to substantially
strengthen the efforts ... to manage a volatile situation".
The mechanism coordinates the bloc's humanitarian aid
efforts, channeling aid and sending special teams with equipment
to disaster areas. It has previously helped Greece fight forest
fires.
On Friday, European Commission First Vice President Frans
Timmermans and Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos have
already promised Athens 33 million euros ($36.8 million) to help
it tackle the crisis.
($1 = 0.8972 euros)
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by Andrew Roche)