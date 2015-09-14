* Thirty-four drown, including 15 children
* Coastguard rescues 1,429 migrants in three days
* Figures show Greece is main refugee gateway to Europe
By Renee Maltezou and Michele Kambas
ATHENS, Sept 14 Greek divers trawled the Aegean
Sea on Monday for survivors of the country's worst maritime
accident involving refugees, as officials reacted with despair
at the scene of the tragedy in which 15 babies and children
drowned.
In all, 34 people died and nearly 100 were rescued after
their small wooden boat capsized early on Sunday off the tiny
island of Farmakonisi, less than 10 km (6 miles) from the
Turkish coast.
"I'm devastated. There was a lady there who wanted
information and told me her three children and husband were
missing. She was holding a three-month old infant in her arms,"
one Greek official told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
"What was I supposed to tell her? That we found them? Her
three children and husband are dead."
Christos Zois, shipping minister in Greece's caretaker
government, told the state Athens News Agency he felt as if he
had been "kicked in the stomach" after visiting the area.
Greece has become the main gateway for refugees flowing into
Europe, many of them fleeing conflict in countries like Syria
and Afghanistan, in the continent's worst migration crisis since
World War Two.
Thousands are making the short but perilous journey from the
Turkish coast to a chain of Greek islands just across the border
in flimsy inflatable dinghies that are often overcrowded or
burst along the way.
The Greek coastguard said it had rescued 1,429 migrants over
the past three days.
BODY BAGS
Coastguard divers continued to search around Farmakonisi on
Monday without finding more bodies.
Further south on the island of Rhodes, other coastguard
staff wearing surgical masks carried body bags from a boat into
waiting vans en route to a mortuary, Reuters television footage
showed .
The bags been transferred there from Leros, an island close
to Farmakonisi.
This and many similar tragedies have provoked outrage at the
gangs of people-traffickers who extort money from desperate
people with the promise of smuggling them across to Europe.
"Another tragedy caused by the traffickers. It was a clear
murder today, and Europe had to declare war on these ruthless
criminals yesterday," said George Hatzimarkos, governor of the
South Aegean region.
European Union states have so far failed to reach agreement
over proposals for a mandatory quota system to take in refugees.
More than 430,000 refugees and migrants - a record number -
have made the journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far
this year, and almost 2,750 have drowned, according to the
International Organization for Migration.
Of the total, an estimated 309,000 arrived by sea in Greece,
half of whom were Syrians, the IMO said.
