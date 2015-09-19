(Adds second boat reaching land after engine failed)
By Marina Depetris
LESBOS, Greece, Sept 19 A girl believed to be
five years died on Saturday and 13 other migrants were feared
lost overboard after their boat sank in choppy seas off the
Greek island of Lesbos, the Greek coastguard said.
A second, exhausted group of around 40 people reached the
island in a small boat following a traumatic journey from
Turkey, having paddled through the night with their hands across
10 kilometres (six miles) of ocean after their engine failed.
"When we were on the sea ... I didn't have any hope ... I
said: I am dead right now, nobody can help me," Mohammed Reza,
18, said after being pulled ashore from the boat by foreign
volunteers.
Hundreds of thousands of mainly Syrian refugees have braved
the short but precarious crossing from Turkey to Greece's
eastern islands this year, mainly in flimsy and overcrowded
inflatable boats.
Reza, who fled from Afghanistan and left the rest of his
family in Iran, told Reuters TV: "The water and fuel mixed up
together ... and we were on the sea for about seven or eight
hours without any water or any food."
He said neither the Greek and Turkish coastguard had
assisted the group of men, women and children. "At that moment,
we, all of us, thought that we are useless, we are not human."
Greek coastguard spokesman Nikos Lagkadianos said 11 people
were rescued from the boat that sank and a twelfth swam ashore
in the early hours.
The girl who died was found unconscious and was later
declared dead in hospital, Lagkadianos said, adding that the
coastguard and Greek navy were searching for survivors.
Fifteen babies and children were among 34 refugees who died
when their boat capsized off the small island of Farmakonisi
last Sunday. Twenty-two others drowned and 200 were rescued two
days later trying to reach Kos.
Of the record 430,000 refugees and migrants who have made
the journey across the Mediterranean to Europe so far this year,
309,000 have arrived via Greece, according to the International
Organization for Migration.
In July and August alone, Greece saw 150,000 arrivals,
Christos Zois, interim maritime minister in the run-up to
Sunday's national election, told Reuters this week.
Foreign volunteers on Lesbos said around 60 boats carrying
some 3,000 people arrived on the island on Wednesday, in line
with previous days.
(Additional reporting by Jeremy Gaunt; Writing by John
Stonestreet; Editing by Tom Heneghan)