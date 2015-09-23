(Amends estimate of Wednesday's arrivals, adds Athens rally)
By Yannis Behrakis
LESBOS, Greece, Sept 23 More than 2,500 mainly
Syrian and Afghan refugees, soaked and exhausted, reached the
Greek island of Lesbos within hours on Wednesday, a sharp rise
in the rate of arrivals via the dangerous sea crossing from
Turkey.
They were the latest wave of at least 430,000 refugees and
migrants, a record number, to have taken rickety boats across
the Mediterranean to Europe this year, 309,000 via Greece,
according to International Organization for Migration figures.
Around 50 rubber dinghies each carrying up to 60 to 70
people arrived in pouring rain in the space of five hours on one
Lesbos beach, which was covered in life jackets and rubber
tubes. Some refugees were suffering from hypothermia.
As they approached shore, a Syrian man lifted his wailing
daughter, in an orange life jacket, above their overloaded
dinghy. In another, packed with Afghan families, headscarved
women smiled and young, beaming men flashed the victory sign.
Emotions ranged from relief to exhaustion.
"It was difficult, we were afraid," said 18-year-old Ruhin
from Afghanistan, whose sister collapsed on the shore.
The number of boats was far greater than normal for such as
short period of time; 40 boat arrivals would be considered
average for a full day over the past few weeks, a Reuters
photographer on the scene said.
Why the numbers rose so quickly on Wednesday was unclear,
but the Mediterranean will be hit increasingly by storms as
autumn progresses towards winter, making the crossing too
dangerous for most refugees to attempt it.
In Athens, hundreds of protesters shouting anti-EU slogans
marched to European Commission headquarters in a show of
solidarity with the refugees and migrants arriving on
overwhelmed Greek islands. Among other things, they demanded
better reception facilities and registration procedures.
"The situation on the islands has reached its limits. The
government has a big responsibility," Communist-affiliated trade
union PAME, which organised the protest, said in a statement.
In the summer, tensions flared on Lesbos and the nearby
island of Kos, with people sleeping rough on the streets with
little food and water and hygiene rapidly deteriorating,
prompting aid agencies to declare a "humanitarian disaster".
Hundreds of thousands of refugees, primarily Syrians,
Afghans, Iraqis and Africans fleeing war, repression and
poverty, have crossed the narrow but precarious sea channel
between Turkey and Greece's eastern Aegean islands this year,
mainly in flimsy and overcrowded inflatable boats.
Almost all refugees and migrants quickly move on out of
Greece and up through the Balkans towards wealthier countries in
the EU's north and west, especially Germany and Sweden.
Over the weekend, 13 migrants, including six children, died
in Turkish waters near Lesbos when a boat carrying 46 people en
route to Greece collided with a dry cargo vessel and capsized.
The European Union approved a plan on Tuesday to share out
120,000 refugees, mainly from war-torn Syria, across its 28
states based on mandatory quotas, overriding vehement opposition
from four ex-communist eastern nations.
(Writing by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Catherine Evans)