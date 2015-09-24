(Adds details, background)
LESBOS, Greece, Sept 24 About 1,200 migrants and
refugees arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos on Thursday in
under an hour, in the second day of a sharp rise in arrivals
from Turkey.
Twenty-four boats, each carrying about 50 people, arrived
from Turkey on one Lesbos beach within 45 minutes and more were
on the way, a Reuters photographer on the scene said.
The majority were young Afghan men and some families.
A record number of at least 430,000 refugees and migrants
have taken rickety boats across the Mediterranean to Europe this
year, 309,000 via Greece, according to International
Organization for Migration figures.
On Wednesday, at least 2,500 people, mainly Afghan and
Syrian refugees, landed on Lesbos within hours.
Why the numbers rose so quickly over the last two days was
unclear, but the Mediterranean will be hit increasingly by
storms as autumn progresses towards winter, making the crossing
too dangerous for most refugees to attempt it.
Most arrive on the islands of Lesbos and Kos, just a few
miles from Turkey, and soon head to mainland Greece from where
they continue their journey to northern European countries.
(Reporting by Yannis Behrakis; Writing by Karolina Tagaris;
editing by Ralph Boulton)