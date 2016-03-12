(Corrects sourcing in fourth paragraph to government official
only, deletes "and a Reuters eye witness")
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos and Phoebe Fronista
ATHENS/IDOMENI, March 12 Greece stepped up
efforts on Saturday to move thousands of migrants stranded near
the border with Macedonia to sheltered camps, as spread of
infections became a concern with two people in a sprawling tent
city diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
At the muddy tent city near the northern border town of
Idomeni, at least 12,000 people, among them thousands of
children and babies, were waiting to cross the border, although
Macedonia and other nations along the so-called Western Balkan
route have closed their borders.
Scuffles broke out at the camp this week as destitute
migrants and refugees scrambled for food and firewood, while
many have been sleeping in the open, often in the rain and low
temperatures.
Greek authorities handed out leaflets in Idomeni on
Saturday, informing the migrants and refugees that the main
passage to northern Europe is shut and urging them to move to
buildings and hospitality centres across Greece that had been
set aside for the purpose, according to a government official
from the country's refugee crisis management coordination body.
Leaflets would also be distributed in ports and islands to
discourage people from going up to Idomeni, the government
official said.
"Greece will offer you accommodation, food and healthcare,"
read the leaflets which were written in Arabic, Farsi and
Pashtun.
Deputy Defence Minister Dimitris Vitsas, in charge of
coordinating Greek efforts to tackle the refugee crisis, said
400 people were moved from Idomeni to camps on Friday and the
numbers would increase in the coming days.
"Many of them are waiting for a decision by the (EU) summit
on March 17. We are saying that regardless of this decision,
there are three camps very close (to shelter them)," he told
Greek Mega television.
EU leaders and Turkey are due to meet again on Thursday and
Friday to seal a deal to stem illegal migrant flows from Turkey
to Europe through Greece.
The squalid, overcrowded conditions of the camp in Idomeni
have given rise to infections. A nine-year old Syrian girl was
diagnosed with Hepatitis A on Friday, according to Greece's
disease control agency.
The girl was being treated in a stable condition, the agency
said, adding that it had already taken action to prevent
spreading of the disease across the migrants in Idomeni.
A second individual from Idomeni was diagnosed with
Hepatitis A and transferred to a hospital on Saturday, a disease
control official told Reuters.
To ensure water quality, seven water transportation
vehicles, three deployed by the Greek army, started operating in
Idomeni, the government said in an announcement late Saturday.
In the last 24 hours, 629 more people arrived on Greek
islands from Turkey, with the total number of migrants and
refugees stuck in the country reaching about 41,000, government
data showed.
(Additional reporting by Alexandros Avramidis, Writing by
Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Clelia Oziel)