ATHENS/IDOMENI, March 12 Greece increased
efforts on Saturday to move thousands of migrants near the
border with Macedonia to sheltered camps, as the spread of
infection became a concern with one person in a sprawling tent
city diagnosed with Hepatitis A.
Stranded in filthy conditions at a muddy tent city near the
northern border town of Idomeni, at least 12,000 people, among
them thousands of children, were waiting to cross the frontier
although Macedonia and other nations along the so-called Western
Balkan route have closed their borders.
Scuffles broke out at the camp in recent days as destitute
people scrambled for food and firewood, while many have been
sleeping in the open, often in the rain amid low temperatures.
Greek authorities handed out leaflets in Idomeni on Saturday
informing people that the main route to northern Europe was
shut. The pamphlets urged them to move to buildings and
hospitality centres across Greece that have been set aside for
the purpose, according to a government official from the
country's refugee crisis management coordination body.
"Our aim is not only to relieve Idomeni from the people, our
aim is that no Idomeni (camp) even exists anymore. There are
structures, why should people stay in the mud?" he said.
Leaflets would also be distributed in ports and on islands
to discourage people from going up to Idomeni, the government
official said.
"Greece will offer you accommodation, food and healthcare,"
read the leaflets which were written in Arabic, Farsi and
Pashtun.
Deputy Defence Minister Dimitris Vitsas, in charge of
coordinating Greek efforts to tackle the refugee crisis, said
400 people were moved from Idomeni to camps on Friday and the
numbers would increase in the coming days.
"Many of them are waiting for a decision by the (EU) summit
on March 17. We are saying that regardless of this decision,
there are three camps very close (to shelter them)," he told
Greek Mega television.
EU leaders and Turkey are due to meet again on Thursday and
Friday to seal a deal to try to stem illegal migrant flows from
Turkey to Europe through Greece.
The squalid, overcrowded conditions of the camp in Idomeni
have given rise to infections. A nine-year old Syrian girl was
diagnosed with Hepatitis A on Friday, according to Greece's
disease control agency.
According to the World Health Organisation, Hepatitis A is a
virus which is transmitted through ingestion of contaminated
food and water, or through direct contact with an infectious
person. It is normally associated with lack of safe water or
poor sanitation.
The girl was being treated in a stable condition, the agency
said, adding that it had already taken action to prevent the
disease spreading among migrants in Idomeni.
To ensure water quality, seven water transportation
vehicles, three deployed by the Greek army, started operating in
Idomeni, the government said in an announcement late on
Saturday.
In the last 24 hours, 629 more people have arrived on Greek
islands from Turkey, with the total number of migrants and
refugees stuck in the country reaching about 41,000, government
data showed.
