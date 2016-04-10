April 10 Greece said on Sunday the use of force against migrants was "dangerous and deplorable," accusing Macedonian authorities of using rubber bullets as well as tear gas to push back crowds of people on the Greek side of the border.

"The indiscriminate use of chemicals, rubber bullets and stun grenades against vulnerable populations, and particularly without reasons for such force, is a dangerous and deplorable act," said George Kyritsis, a spokesman for migration coordinators in the Greek government.

Macedonian police sources said police fired only tear gas after migrants stormed towards a border fence on Sunday. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Janet Lawrence)