April 10 Greece said on Sunday the use of force
against migrants was "dangerous and deplorable," accusing
Macedonian authorities of using rubber bullets as well as tear
gas to push back crowds of people on the Greek side of the
border.
"The indiscriminate use of chemicals, rubber bullets and
stun grenades against vulnerable populations, and particularly
without reasons for such force, is a dangerous and deplorable
act," said George Kyritsis, a spokesman for migration
coordinators in the Greek government.
Macedonian police sources said police fired only tear gas
after migrants stormed towards a border fence on Sunday.
