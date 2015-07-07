ATHENS, July 7 A sailboat carrying migrants sank
in in the Aegean sea between Turkey and Greece on Tuesday and at
least 17 people were missing, Greek authorities said.
Greece's maritime ministry said Greek and Turkish rescue
efforts had saved 16 of the between 33 and 37 migrants believed
to be on board when the boat went down between the Greek islands
of Farmakonisi and Agathonisi.
Their nationalities were not known.
"The operation is ongoing," said a spokeswoman for Greece's
maritime ministry. "We are still looking for 17 to 21 people."
More than 135,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in
Europe by sea in the first half of this year, many of them
fleeing war, repression and poverty in Africa and the Middle
East. Most are Syrians.
Greece is the largest arrival point, putting a huge strain
on the country as it wrestles with one of the worst economic
crises of modern times.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Matt
Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)