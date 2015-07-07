* Rescue operations to continue through night
* Sailboat sank between Turkey and Greece
(Updates with one dead)
By Lefteris Karagiannopoulos
ATHENS, July 7 One person died and at least 15
were missing in the Aegean sea on Tuesday after a sailboat
carrying migrants sank in waters between Turkey and Greece,
Greek authorities said.
Greece's maritime ministry said Greek and Turkish rescue
efforts had saved 21 of the between 37 and 40 migrants believed
to be on board when the boat went down between the Greek islands
of Farmakonisi and Agathonisi. One person was found dead.
Their nationalities were not known.
"The operation will continue through the night, only with
fewer boats," said a spokeswoman for Greece's maritime ministry.
More than 135,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in
Europe by sea in the first half of this year, many of them
fleeing war, repression and poverty in Africa and the Middle
East. Most are Syrians.
Greece is the largest arrival point, putting a huge strain
on the country as it wrestles with one of the worst economic
crises of modern times.
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Matt
Robinson; editing by Ralph Boulton)