ATHENS Oct 13 Greece said on Tuesday it had no
plan to carry out joint sea patrols with neighbouring Turkey to
stem an influx of migrants and refugees into Europe.
A record 400,000 refugees and migrants have arrived in
Greece this year from nearby Turkey, most fleeing war-torn
Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq and hoping to reach wealthier
northern Europe.
Many others have died at sea while making the short but
perilous crossing on flimsy rubber boats. The member states of
Europe, meanwhile, have struggled to agree on a strategy to
control the flow of people.
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday
suggested that Greek and Turkish coast guard and navy team up to
crack down on traffickers that migrants are turning to in their
effort to reach Europe.
"Greece ... never considered assigning to its navy or armed
forces in general the task of confronting refugees of war, and
nor can it even discuss the novel ideas expressed lately, such
as that of joint Greek-Turkish patrolling of maritime borders,"
foreign ministry spokesman Constantinos Koutras said in a
statement.
He said that Greece wants to cooperate with Turkey to
improve the management of migrant inflows and crack down on
trafficking but that this could be done mainly by exchanging
information or sending back migrants who arrive without
documentation.
Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas called on the EU to treat
Turkey generously and offer it "incentives and rewards"
including financial support to accommodate refugees there.
U.N. refugee agency chief Antonio Guterres was in Athens on
Monday and questioned the European Union's strategy of building
more camps in Turkey to stem the flow of refugees into Europe.
