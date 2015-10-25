BRUSSELS Oct 26 Greece committed on Sunday to
opening enough reception centres to house 30,000 refugees by the
end of the year, with the United Nations to provide another
20,000 places, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
said.
"We will increase reception capacities to 100,000 places in
Greece and in the western Balkans," he said following a meeting
of 11 European leaders in Brussels.
"I commend the Greek prime minister for this commitment to
increase reception capacity in Greece to 30,000 places by the
end of this year, with the UNHCR to help provide at least 20,000
more places in Greece."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott)