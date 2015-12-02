* Greece says no "official" threat to suspend it from
Schengen
* Minister admits pressure, says Greece can't drown migrants
* Clashes erupt between refugees and Macedonian police at
border
(Adds Asselborn, Linkevicius, Macedonian border protest)
By Paul Taylor and Alastair Macdonald
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, Dec 2 Greece hit back on
Wednesday at threats from some EU states to suspend it from the
Schengen zone of open border travel because of its failure to
control large numbers of migrants entering Europe.
Some central European officials, most prominently Slovak
Prime Minister Robert Fico, have suggested excluding Greece from
Schengen. Diplomats and European Union officials say some
governments have raised the possibility informally but it would
be a largely symbolic move, with little impact on migration.
"It is not said officially, but there is pressure," Greek
Migration Minister Yannis Mouzalas told reporters, denying a
Financial Times report on Wednesday that Athens had, among other
things, refused an EU offer of devices designed to share the
identity data of incoming migrants around the bloc.
"These are very common lies for Greece ... This blame game
towards our country is unfair," he said.
Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, responding to a
Financial Times report that he had conveyed a suspension warning
on a visit to Athens this week, said he delivered no ultimatum
but had urged Greece to cooperate with EU agencies in order to
dispel talk of excluding it from Schengen.
"We have to make sure that people aren't talking in Brussels
about ... pushing Greece out of Schengen," Asselborn told
Reuters. "That's something we must avoid at all costs."
"We are working to maintain Schengen and make it work
properly," an EU official said. "The moment of truth will be the
December European Council," the official said, referring to the
next meeting of EU leaders in Brussels in two weeks' time.
Clashes erupted on the Greek-Macedonian border on Tuesday
when Macedonian riot police fired tear gas to repel up to 1,000
mostly Pakistani migrants trying to force their way across a
newly erected border fence, a Reuters witness said. One
Macedonian officer fired warning shots in the air.
Migrants later blocked the crossing for Syrians and others
who would be let in as refugees. "If we don't cross, no one
does!" they chanted. Police stood guard. Buses full of people
who have landed elsewhere in Greece kept arriving.
Frustration has risen in recent weeks in the European
Commission, the EU executive charged with ramping up controls on
the external borders, and among EU governments that Greece is
failing to make use of available EU funds and personnel to
ensure people arriving in the Schengen area are documented.
With no land borders with the rest of the 26-nation Schengen
area, Greece has allowed hundreds of thousands of people, many
of them Syrian refugees, to travel from its islands off the
Turkish coast across Greece to the northern border with non-EU
Macedonia as they head for Germany.
Mouzalas said that as long as Turkey did not shut down
people smugglers operating on its coastline, Athens could not
stop frail boats packed with refugees from landing on Greek
islands in the Aegean Sea. He said he had taken EU ambassadors
out to sea to watch arrivals and asked what Athens should do.
"They don't dare to ask us 'drown them', but if you do
push-back on a plastic boat in the middle of the sea with 50 or
70 refugees aboard, you're asking me to drown them," the
minister said.
"TOOL" TO PUSH GREECE
EU diplomats said suspending Greece from the open-border
rules - activating Article 26 of the Schengen treaty so that
people arriving at ports and airports from Greece were treated
as coming from outside the Schengen zone - could be discussed at
a meeting of EU interior ministers on Friday.
However, some also said that Greece appeared to be moving
now to implement EU measures to control migrants and so a common
front against Athens was unlikely as early as this week.
"It's a tool for pushing Greece to accept EU help," one
senior diplomat said. Since migrants have rarely used airlines
or international ferries, the main impact of other Schengen
states imposing passport checks on arrivals from Greece would be
on Greeks and tourists who are vital to the Greek economy.
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius told Reuters:
"It was said because of (Greece's) reluctance to protect the
border. But now the latest signals are coming that they are
taking these measures finally."
EU officials accept Greek criticism that other states have
failed to organise facilities to take in refugees but say
Athens, despite the economic problems that saw it nearly drop
out of the euro zone this year, could do more.
Mouzalas said Greece had spent 1 billion euros in additional
unbudgeted funds from its strained budget this year on coping
with the refugee influx, and had received a mere 30 million
euros so far in EU assistance due to bureaucracy on both sides.
He welcomed EU border agency Frontex assistance to register
refugees but said that under Greek law, only Greek forces could
patrol its border.
