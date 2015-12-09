* Macedonia now only admitting refugees from warzones
* Migrants transferred to Athens must leave Greece
* Twelve more migrants drown off Greek island
(Adds official statement, updates figures)
By Alexandros Avramidis
IDOMENI, Greece, Dec 9 Greek police rounded up
some 2,300 migrants who had been stranded for three weeks at the
border with Macedonia and transported them to Athens on
Wednesday, dashing their hopes of seeking asylum in northern
Europe.
Scuffles broke out but not on the scale of recent clashes
between police and the migrants, who are mostly from Pakistan,
Morocco, Algeria and Somalia. They have been encamped in
squalid, freezing conditions near the town of Idomeni after
Macedonia began filtering migrants by nationality on Nov. 19.
Some 350 police were involved in transferring them, out of
sight of media cameras, on 45 buses to an indoor sports stadium
in Athens used for taekwondo during the 2004 Olympic Games and
to disused premises at the former Athens airport of Hellinikon.
A police official said the migrants had been given 30 days
to leave the country but were not in detention. If they are
caught in Greece after the deadline expires, they will be
arrested and deported.
However several of their home states do not have readmission
agreements with Greece. Last week Pakistan refused to take back
some migrants flown home from Athens by the EU border agency
Frontex.
At Idomeni, some 30 men initially resisted being herded onto
the buses and were taken to a police station near the border but
were later put on Athens-bound buses as well.
At least three foreign journalists and photographers were
briefly detained to prevent them watching the police operation,
a Reuters photographer said.
Police said in a statement the journalists had been kept
away "to protect them from any possible violence, tension or
threatening and aggressive behaviour".
At the other end of the country, 12 migrants drowned when
their boat sank off the small Greek island of Farmakonisi, close
to Turkey, in the early hours of Wednesday, a coastguard
official said, while 26 were rescued and 12 more were missing.
The U.N. refugee agency said those rescued included a
seven-year-old child whose parents were both missing. Six other
children were among those who drowned.
PERILOUS CROSSING
Migrants continue to attempt the perilous crossing despite
the onset of winter weather, mounting obstacles in Europe and
increased efforts by Turkey to crack down on people smugglers.
Hundreds of thousands of people have streamed into Europe
this year, mostly through Greece. Balkan states began blocking
passage last month to all but Syrians, Iraqis and Afghans, who
are considered as refugees because they are fleeing war zones.
Some of those stranded near Idomeni began hunger strikes and
a handful sewed their lips shut to dramatise their demands. A
Moroccan was electrocuted to death last week on a railway line
which migrants had been blocking. Another was seriously burned
when he climbed on top of a train to try to cross the border.
Macedonia has erected a metal fence to keep unwanted
migrants out and plans to extend it to cover more than 40 km (25
miles) of the border.
More than 600,000 people have arrived in Greece this year,
making the short but perilous journey by boat or rubber dinghy
from Turkey to outlying islands. Thousands more have drowned.
Turkey has vowed to do more to stop the flow after signing a
deal with the European Union on Nov. 29 under which it will
receive 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in aid to improve
conditions for the 2.2 million Syrians Ankara has been hosting.
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Paul
Taylor and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Gareth Jones)