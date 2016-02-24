* Greece angered by northern countries' new restrictions
* Buses halted, families chant: "We want to go"
* Macedonian frontier opens for just one hour
By Yannis Behrakis
IDOMENI, Greece Feb 24 Migrants cradling young
children blocked a motorway in central Greece demanding onward
passage to Macedonia on Wednesday, part of a growing bottleneck
of refugees stranded by new border restrictions and closures
across Europe.
Families chanted "We want to go" after police stopped their
convoy at Tempe, as Greece stepped up measures to control the
flow of people passing through its territory on their way to
more prosperous countries further north.
Reuters journalists saw other groups gathered at petrol
stations and motels along the 530-km (330-mile) route from
Athens to Macedonia, where guards opened the border for an hour
on Wednesday morning, letting just 100 people through.
Greece has protested against restrictions imposed by
countries further north along the main land migration route into
Europe, including along Austria's frontier with Slovenia and
Macedonia's border with Greece.
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz brushed off
criticism of his country's plans to impose daily caps on the
number of migrants, saying on Wednesday Greece needed to do more
to reduce the flow.
More than a million migrants and refugees passed through
Greece last year, many of them fleeing conflicts in Syria and
Afghanistan. Another 1,600 arrived on the mainland from outlying
islands bordering Turkey on Wednesday morning.
Greek police were instructed to halt buses with migrants
from heading to Idomeni at the border with Macedonia on
Wednesday, an official said.
"Nobody will leave for Idomeni today. I will not allow a
single bus to leave for the north until further notice that
Skopje is allowing people through," Konstantinos Louziotis, head
of the public order ministry's immigration department, told
Reuters.
One driver in a convoy of eight buses carrying migrants to
the Macedonian border told Reuters they were stopped by police
and asked to sleep at a stadium.
About 1,000 people were gathered in a field at the frontier
on Wednesday morning, 24 hours after another group of migrants
had been rounded up and removed from the area by Greek
authorities.
Under an overcast sky, people sat huddled in tents, burning
fires to ward off the cold.
At Piraeus port, migrant Hasan Frnjari said authorities had
told him to stay there until further notice.
"We came here in the morning and don't know what to do
because we want to continue to Macedonia. Now they tell us the
borders are closed," said the 23-year-old marketing student from
the northern Syrian city of Aleppo.
"I don't think they really understand the cause we left from
Syria, in Aleppo people are in danger. The city is under
constant shelling. You walk in the street and you can die just
like that."
