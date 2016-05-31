ATHENS May 31 Greece has arrested a group of
men who tried to smuggle a dozen migrants abroad in a truck from
a port city connecting Greece to Italy, the coast guard said on
Tuesday.
The four Greek nationals, including the driver, were
arrested early on Monday "for forming a criminal group, for
facilitating the transfer of undocumented foreigners abroad and
for exposing them to danger," the coast guard said.
The 12 migrants, who Greek media said were Somali and Iraqi,
were also arrested. The Athens News Agency said the truck had
set off from the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece's
second-biggest, and was discovered in the western port city of
Igoumenitsa.
In previous years, hundreds of migrants made desperate - and
often unsuccessful - attempts to board ferries to Italy from
Igoumenitsa as well as from the port of Patras further south by
hanging on to the underside of cargo trucks.
That changed in 2015 when about a million migrants and
refugees, mostly Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis who arrived in
Greece from Turkey, took the easier overland route to western
and northern Europe through Greece's border with Macedonia.
That route has been closed off since February following
border shutdowns across the Balkans, stranding about 54,000
migrants and refugees in various makeshift or state-run camps
across Greece.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Tom Heneghan)