* Thousands of migrants face dire conditions at Idomeni
* Camp lies on Greece's main rail route to rest of Europe
* Blockage complicated efforts to privatise freight firm
By Lefteris Papadimas and Angeliki Koutantou
IDOMENI, Greece, May 25 Greece has sent in
police and bulldozers to clear out Europe's biggest refugee camp
because of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions there, but
the operation should also unblock a vital artery for the ailing
economy.
Greece lies at the epicentre of two of the biggest
challenges facing Europe - a migration influx and a debt crisis.
The Idomeni camp, recently home to as many as 8,000 migrants
and refugees, had spread out across a railway track on the
Macedonian border, choking off Greece's main rail route to the
rest of Europe. It has also complicated the privatisation of the
country's rail freight business, a condition of its
international bailout.
Greek authorities said 2,031 refugees were removed from the
makeshift camp on Tuesday and the rail tracks were fully cleared
on Wednesday. But they have not said when the train link, which
is vital to the freight firm TRAINOSE, will reopen.
"This should have happened a long time ago," said Anastasios
Sachpelidis, a local transporters' association representative.
The closure was "a big loss," he said. "We lost clients, we lost
money, time and our credibility."
Heavily indebted Greece clinched a deal with international
lenders in the early hours of Wednesday to unlock desperately
needed new bailout loans on the condition it fulfils certain
terms, including speeding up privatisations.
Athens has agreed to sell off an array of assets, including
TRAINOSE and its maintenance company ROSCO. The deadline for
potential investors to submit final bids was originally in
April, but has been pushed back twice, and is now set for June
22.
The privatisation agency has said investors needed more time
to prepare their bids.
"The camp has been blocking a route of the Greek supply
chain which has taken several decades to be established," said a
senior executive at an Athens-based rail freight company, who
declined to be named, citing political sensitivities.
"As long as Greece's main cargo rail conduit to Europe is
closed, it is obvious that TRAINOSE's value is falling and the
company is less attractive to investors," the executive said.
The government has not publicly said what it hopes to raise
from the sale but sources close to the process said the figure
was expected to be in the region of about 50 million euros
($55.7 million) for TRAINOSE and ROSCO together.
WASTELAND
More than a million people escaping poverty and war in the
Middle East and beyond have entered the European Union via
Greece since the beginning of last year, many of them heading
north en route to Germany.
But Europe's borders have slammed shut in a concerted effort
to halt the influx and some of those left in limbo have pitched
tents on muddy wasteland outside the town of Idomeni.
The makeshift camp, home mostly to Syrians, Iraqis and
Afghans, sprang up four months ago. Human rights groups have
raised alarm about the deteriorating conditions there, including
overcrowding, poor sanitation and the risk of infection.
Many children slept in the open, scuffles broke out over
food, and Macedonian forces tear-gassed migrants trying to storm
past the razor-wire border fence.
"No one came here on purpose to close the railway," said
Farshad, 43, from Syria. "We are not demonstrating here. We just
live on the tracks because the conditions are better."
The rail line at the border was shut down in March due to
the refugee camp. This followed a previous closure in November,
when a separate group of Moroccan, Iranian and Pakistani
migrants blocked traffic, demanding passage to Western Europe.
TRAINOSE is the sole provider of passenger and freight
services in Greece and made a net profit of 1.47 million euros
in 2014, according to its latest financial results.
Greece last month received expressions of interest in the
firm from Italy's state railways, Russian
Railways (RZD) and Greek construction group
GEK-Terna.
DELAYS, COSTS
When the Idomeni border was open, roughly eight freight
trains ran daily back and forwards to central Europe, in total.
At present, just four trains run a longer route through
neighbouring Bulgaria, meaning higher transport costs for Greek
importers and exporters.
A train pulling 34 cars would normally cost up to 50,000
euros ($55,700) to transport a cargo into central Europe in two
to three days. But the longer route is causing delays of up to
12 days, which is lifting the cost by almost 20 percent, said
the executive of the Athens-based freight company.
An exporters association in northern Greece, representing
some 500 businesses, said the situation at Idomeni had stunted
efforts to kickstart the economy after six years of recession.
"The direct extra cost for our members have totalled about 5
million euros so far," said the association head, Kyriakos
Loufakis.
TRAINOSE's biggest client in Greece, Chinese shipping giant
China COSCO, took over the operation of two of
Greece's Piraeus port container terminals in 2009 via
its Greek unit Piraeus Container Terminal (PCT).
It uses Piraeus to transport Asian products to central
Europe, such as the Czech Republic, Austria and Slovakia, by sea
and rail.
"Anything that obstructs this process is a problem for us,"
said Tassos Vamvakidis, the commercial manager of PCT.
Greece's state railways company OSE threw up a barbed wire
fence parallel to the railway tracks at Idomeni on Tuesday to
prevent people moving onto the line.
But the executive of the Athens-based rail freight company
said that once the camp was fully evacuated it would still take
up to 10 days to fully restore rail traffic.
"We had the route closed in November, reopened and then
closed again four months later. Who can assure potential suitors
that this won't happen again in July?"
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas;
Editing by Crispian Balmer and Pravin Char)