LONDON, July 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of the
first questions aid worker Isaac Kwamy was asked in Greece's
camps for refugees and migrants was not whether there was food
or water, but whether there was internet access.
"Very few of them (migrants) said, 'We are hungry, we need
food. Or we are thirsty, can we have water?" said Kwamy, who
visited camps in June. "They were literally asking, 'Do you have
Wi-fi access and where can we charge our phones?'"
As the head of emergency response at NetHope, an alliance of
aid groups and companies like Facebook, Microsoft and Cisco that
provide technology services during humanitarian crises, Kwamy
said the need for connectivity came as no surprise.
Not only do asylum seekers and migrants need the internet on
their smartphones to plan their journey towards Europe, he said,
they also use it to apply for asylum, and to stay in touch with
family through mobile apps like WhatsApp and Facebook.
"One man, who got separated from his family, had not spoken
to his daughter in two years. And only this year he managed to
speak with his daughter on Facebook through Wi-fi that NetHope
had set up," Kwamy told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Since September, NetHope has deployed Wi-fi hotspots along
the migration route in Europe, though many connectivity sites in
the Balkans have now been deactivated as most refugees and
migrants have moved on.
SEEKING ASYLUM
Some 48,000 refugees and migrants are stranded on the Greek
mainland by the closure of Balkan borders, which has shut the
main overland route used last year by a million people from
Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and beyond headed for western Europe.
Asylum seekers in Greek camps can only book an interview
with the Greek Asylum Office through Skype, a web-based phone
service. Many only have a window of one hour when Skype lines
are open.
Once individuals complete the so-called "pre-registration",
they are granted a temporary right to remain in Greece, and
access to basic services. Currently, only those based in Athens
are able to apply for asylum in person, at the city's two
pre-registration sites.
This makes internet connectivity even more crucial, said
Katerina Kitidi, a spokeswoman for the U.N.'s refugee agency
(UNHCR) in Greece.
"It's a gateway to information, and a gateway to the right
of services like the asylum procedures," she said.
With many refugees and migrants now stuck in Greece, Kwamy
said NetHope is planning to convert existing internet hotspots
into faster, more reliable broadband in August.
"INFORMATION AS AID"
In his 17 years as an aid worker, Kwamy said it is the first
time he has seen such a reliance on the internet during a
humanitarian crisis.
"It's as important as eating food, drinking water, being
treated (medically), being given a tent," he said.
Imad Aoun, a Save the Children spokesman in Greece, said
providing access to information has become a critical element of
the refugee crisis in Europe.
Aoun said providing internet access helps with language
barriers between aid workers and refugees, and also lets
migrants make informed decisions about the route they should
take and the risks they are taking.
"There's the impression that the internet is a luxury and if
you're a refugee you don't have the right to be connected," he
said. "That's not true. They have the same right as everybody
else."
In June, the U.N. passed a resolution to amend Article 19
which made internet access a basic human right.
"It's important we don't see humanitarian work as the
provision of items," Aoun told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"A lot of it now is becoming about internet connectivity and
providing information as a form of aid... It's part of making
sure that we're offering a dignified form of assistance."
