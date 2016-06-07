GENEVA, June 7 Some 320 migrants and refugees
are now feared to have drowned in a shipwreck off the Greek
island of Crete last week, the International Organization for
Migration (IOM) said on Tuesday, citing survivors' testimony.
The Greek coastguard said on Saturday that the migrants who
survived had told authorities their boat set sail from Egypt
with about 350 people. On Friday, Greek authorities
said 340 people were rescued and nine bodies had been recovered
about 75 nautical miles off southern Crete.
But survivors taken to the port of Augusta, Italy, who were
interviewed by IOM staff reported that the vessel was carrying
nearly twice the presumed number of passengers.
"We learned from survivors in Italy, in Augusta, that 648 or
650 men, women and children were on that ship. We heard both
numbers from different survivors who some took pains to explain
that the smugglers made a count twice a day before the
departure," IOM spokesman Joel Millman told a briefing.
"We now fear some 320 migrants and refugees remain missing
based on testimony received from survivors," IOM said in a
statement.
At least 10 bodies have been found, Millman said.
The exact number of survivors was not clear but appeared to
be over 300.
Survivors from the shipwreck, which occurred in territory
which falls under Egypt's search and rescue jurisdiction, were
taken to Italy and Egypt.
"There's also a slightly happier story," Millman said,
referring to an Egyptian migrant woman named Mona who survived.
"She was travelling with three children, she thought they
had all died. It turns out one of her sons was rescued and went
on a different ship to Egypt. The Mother is in Italy, the son is
in Egypt, and IOM was able to inform the mother on Monday
morning that one of her children survived the trip and was safe
in Egypt," he said.
