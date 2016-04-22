ATHENS, April 22 Turkish demands are posing
obstacles to a NATO mission in the Aegean sea aimed at
countering criminal networks smuggling migrants and refugees
into Europe, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday.
Speaking after a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg in Athens, Tsipras said obstacles included not
having full operational access in the region.
"Greece will undertake every effort so that NATO's mission
contributes to the solution of the crisis," Tsipras said.
"Unfortunately it's clear that the obstacles .. arise from
Turkey's unilateral demands and positions. Demands and positions
which unfortunately are also expressed through a rise in
activities which violate our airspace."
NATO sent its ships into Greek and Turkish waters in the
Aegean in March. On Thursday, it said the number of migrants and
refugees crossing the sea from Turkey was falling significantly
but smugglers can rapidly change routes and authorities must not
reduce security efforts prematurely.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Karolina
Tagaris)