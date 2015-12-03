ISLAMABAD Dec 3 Pakistan refused on Thursday to allow 30 migrants deported from Greece to disembark from a plane at Islamabad airport, the interior ministry said, a week after high-level talks with the European Union to settle a dispute over forced repatriations.

"On the interior minister's orders, the FIA has not allowed these illegally deported people and the aircraft crew to leave the plane," the ministry said in a statement, referring to the Federal Investigation Agency.

The ministry said the 30 were "unverified deportees" who had arrived in Islamabad on a charter flight from Greece. (Reporting by Islamabad bureau; Editing by Robert Birsel)