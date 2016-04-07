VATICAN CITY, April 7 Pope Francis will visit
the Greek island of Lesbos on April 16, the Vatican said on
Thursday, in a trip aimed at supporting refugees and drawing
attention to the front line of Europe's migrant crisis.
Hundreds of thousands of refugees, many fleeing the war in
Syria, have poured onto the Aegean island over the past year,
but, under a contested plan, the European Union started
returning newcomers to neighbouring Turkey this month.
The pope has repeatedly spoken out in support of refugees,
urging Roman Catholic churches around Europe to take in migrant
families. His first trip after he became pontiff in 2013 was to
the Sicilian island of Lampedusa, which, like Lesbos, has
received hundreds of thousands of migrants.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Isla Binnie)